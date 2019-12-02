A beautiful restaurant with beautiful food. Whether you try the "soon to be famous" ribs and chicken, delicious burgers, or one of their down-home entrees, Shale Tavern & Grille will be your new favorite restaurant.

Today's half off deal can't be beat.

Get a $20 food voucher for only $10.

The slow cooked Tavern Beef with Smashed Redskins is better than mom's. Rich juices, meat that just melts in your mouth, tender veggies, it's a big bowl of love. The ribs are tender and smoky and the burgers are juicy, big and perfectly seasoned.

The staff at Shale Tavern & Grille are warm and welcoming and they serve some pretty amazing food. Save room for dessert; Apple Dumplings with ice cream, Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese filling, Pecan Pie...you won't be disappointed.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

MyValleyDining.com Review

