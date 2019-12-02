  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  Youngstown, Ohio

Shale Tavern & Grille

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
The Deal

A beautiful restaurant with beautiful food. Whether you try the "soon to be famous" ribs and chicken, delicious burgers, or one of their down-home entrees, Shale Tavern & Grille will be your new favorite restaurant.

Today's half off deal can't be beat.

Get a $20 food voucher for only $10.

The slow cooked Tavern Beef with Smashed Redskins is better than mom's. Rich juices, meat that just melts in your mouth, tender veggies, it's a big bowl of love. The ribs are tender and smoky and the burgers are juicy, big and perfectly seasoned.

The staff at Shale Tavern & Grille are warm and welcoming and they serve some pretty amazing food. Save room for dessert; Apple Dumplings with ice cream, Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese filling, Pecan Pie...you won't be disappointed.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 10
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • ONE PER CHECK!
  • NOT VALID WITH ANY OTHER PROMOTIONS OR OFFERS!
  • DINE IN ONLY- NO CARRY OUT ORDERS!
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER! NO PHONE REDEMPTIONS!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     02/07/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Shale Tavern & Grille
40964 State Route 154
Lisbon, Ohio 44432
Phone: 330-420-0045

Click here for website

facebook