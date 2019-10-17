Steel City Bar & Grill

The Kitchen is open every day until 2AM but if you’re looking for a quick lunch, this is the place. It’s bar food at its finest.

Right now, get a $20 voucher for only $10.

Plenty of apps to choose from, some familiar some not so familiar like Tater Tots! Take the tots to a higher level by adding cheese and bacon or chili and cheese. Pizza Logs with homemade sauce, Mac & Cheese Bites, Chicken Tenders, Fried Pickles, Nachos and so much more. Friday is APP DAY…Half Off Select Appetizers 11AM – 9PM.

Burger and Sandwich lovers will be happy. Thirteen 1/2 Pound Burgers to choose from and if you want to build you own you can do that too. The Bacon Lovers Cheeseburger is fantastic. Seasoned and Grilled to perfection that topped with 8 strips of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Juicy, big and lots of bacon all on a fresh bun served with side of fresh cut fries. Another really good “I’m coming back for another one of these” sandwiches is the Philly Steak. Grilled steak with peppers, onion and mozzarella cheese. Wow!

If you’re having a cold beer you’ve got to go with a side of wings. Wet and Dry rubs and if you can’t decide, go with the Kitchen Sink. It’s a blend of all the wet flavors and they’re really good.

Daily specials, Happy Hour, Cold Drinks, what else could you possibly want. You’ve got to try this place. Open for lunch every day at 11AM and the kitchen stays open until 2AM for late night munchies!

