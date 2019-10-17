  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Steel City Bar & Grill

Steel City Bar & Grill

  • Steel City Bar & Grill
  • Steel City Bar & Grill
  • Steel City Bar & Grill
  • Steel City Bar & Grill
  • Steel City Bar & Grill
  • Steel City Bar & Grill
Remaining
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 10/17/2019
  • This deal is hot!
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Hash: #2978670
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

The Kitchen is open every day until 2AM but if you’re looking for a quick lunch, this is the place. It’s bar food at its finest.

Right now, get a $20 voucher for only $10.

Plenty of apps to choose from, some familiar some not so familiar like Tater Tots! Take the tots to a higher level by adding cheese and bacon or chili and cheese. Pizza Logs with homemade sauce, Mac & Cheese Bites, Chicken Tenders, Fried Pickles, Nachos and so much more. Friday is APP DAY…Half Off Select Appetizers 11AM – 9PM.

Burger and Sandwich lovers will be happy. Thirteen 1/2 Pound Burgers to choose from and if you want to build you own you can do that too. The Bacon Lovers Cheeseburger is fantastic. Seasoned and Grilled to perfection that topped with 8 strips of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Juicy, big and lots of bacon all on a fresh bun served with side of fresh cut fries. Another really good “I’m coming back for another one of these” sandwiches is the Philly Steak. Grilled steak with peppers, onion and mozzarella cheese. Wow!

If you’re having a cold beer you’ve got to go with a side of wings. Wet and Dry rubs and if you can’t decide, go with the Kitchen Sink. It’s a blend of all the wet flavors and they’re really good.

Daily specials, Happy Hour, Cold Drinks, what else could you possibly want. You’ve got to try this place. Open for lunch every day at 11AM and the kitchen stays open until 2AM for late night munchies!

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • ONE PER CHECK! DINE IN ONLY!! NO CARRY-OUT!!
  • NOT VALID FOR ANY DAILY SPECIALS!! VALID FOR ALCOHOL WITH MEAL PURCHASE!!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     12/31/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Steel City Bar & Grill
1418 E. Midlothian Blvd.
Youngstown, Ohio 44502
Phone: 330-781-0600

facebook