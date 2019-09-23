  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
The Deal

Since 1967, Sam’s Wedge Inn has been a staple of Mahoning Valley, and we are proud to continue the tradition as Austintown’s Local Bar & Grille. Reopened in November 2018, Sam’s features a full bar and wine list, a wide selection of craft and domestic beers on draft and in bottles, and a menu featuring classic American pub-style fare. From Happy Hour to our rotating dinner features and monthly Burger Battle (you create and pick the winners!), you’ll surely find the special that’s right for you.

Our location can accommodate parties of all size, whether you’re stopping in for a beer after work, to catch a game with friends, or Sunday dinner with the family. However you choose to experience us, Sam’s Wedge Inn is at your service!

Get TWO $10 vouchers for only $10!

 


Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $10.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 1
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • DINE IN ONLY!
  • VALID FOR ALCOHOL ONLY WITH MEAL PURCHASE!
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER! NO PHONE REDEMPTIONS!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     11/15/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Sam's Wedge Inn
1685 S. Raccoon Rd
Austintown, Ohio 44515
Phone: 330-799-0781

Click here for website