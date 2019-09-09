  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
The Deal

Enjoy wood-fired steaks, chicken, burgers and more at The Original Roadhouse now with TWO LOCATIONS!  We have something on the menu for everybody in the family.

Get a $20 voucher for only $10!

Great seafood too! Try the Coconut Shrimp or the best Crab Cakes around.

Kids Menu available. The Original Roadhouse also has a full bar open Monday - Saturday.

Planning for a party? Check out our catering for graduations, reunions, showers and much more!

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 3
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? YES
  • Can be used at other locations? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • DINE-IN ONLY!
  • NOT VALID WITH ANY OTHER OFFER OR PROMOTION!
  • VALID FOR ALCOHOL ONLY WITH MEAL PURCHASE!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     11/11/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

The Original Roadhouse

10499 Main Street
New Middletown, Ohio 44442
Phone: 330-542-9850
Click here for map
 
333 W. Main Street
East Palestine, Ohio 44413
Click here for map
 

