Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield

It's Canfield's best place to get a great pizza, cold beer and watch your favorite team.

Get a $20 voucher for $10 (Dine in only).

The pizzas are hand-tossed in either regular or wheat crust and topped with a variety of toppings. From traditional to Mediterranean, Inner Circle pizza is the perfect way to start the evening off with friends, or order for the family.

Inner Circle has a menu with something on it for everyone. Great apps and sandwiches and the best bacon cheddar fries in town. A game day favorite is the fried bologna sandwich with hot peppers. Thick bread, stacked high with bologna, cheese and those yummy peppers that will put a smile on your face. Add a nice cold draft and you now have a game day tradition.

Be sure to order the cinnamon dippers for dessert. You'll be glad you did.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.