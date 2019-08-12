  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield

Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield

  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
Add to Calendar 2019-08-12 00:00:00 2019-08-15 00:00:00 America/Detroit Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield http://wkbn.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=222259&admin_preview=Yes&mode= http://wkbn.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=222259&admin_preview=Yes&mode=

The Deal

It's Canfield's best place to get a great pizza, cold beer and watch your favorite team.

Get a $20 voucher for $10 (Dine in only).

The pizzas are hand-tossed in either regular or wheat crust and topped with a variety of toppings. From traditional to Mediterranean, Inner Circle pizza is the perfect way to start the evening off with friends, or order for the family.

Inner Circle has a menu with something on it for everyone. Great apps and sandwiches and the best bacon cheddar fries in town. A game day favorite is the fried bologna sandwich with hot peppers. Thick bread, stacked high with bologna, cheese and those yummy peppers that will put a smile on your face. Add a nice cold draft and you now have a game day tradition.

Be sure to order the cinnamon dippers for dessert. You'll be glad you did.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.


Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 10
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? YES
  • Can be used at other locations? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • ONE PER CHECK!
  • VALID AT CANFIELD LOCATION ONLY!
  • NOT VALID WITH ANY OTHER OFFER OR PROMOTION!!
  • DINE IN ONLY!! NOT VALID FOR CARRY OUT!
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER FOR REDEMPTION!! NO MOBILE REDEMPTIONS!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     10/18/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Inner Circle Pizza, Canfield
6579 Ironwood Blvd
Ironwood Commons
Canfield, Ohio 44406
Phone: (330) 533-7575

Click here for website

facebook