Adrian's Restaurant

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
The Deal

If you’re looking for a good home cooked meal, today’s deal is one you must buy.

Get a $20 Adrian’s Restaurant voucher for only $10.

Adrian's Restaurant is a family business that has been serving great food for 44 years.

Our menu features home-style cooking including recipes that have been passed down through family and friends. Everything is made from scratch. We slow roast all of our meats including Roast Pork Loin, Yankee Pot Roast, Roast Beef and our popular Roast Turkey Breast.

Our in-house bakery prepares an array of fresh baked goods daily. Guest favorites include our homemade breads, cream and fruit pies, cookies, cupcakes and cakes.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 3
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • DINE-IN ONLY!!!
  • ONE PER CHECK !!!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     09/24/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Adrian's Restaurant
15655 State Route 170
Calcutta, Ohio 43920
Phone: 330-385-5340