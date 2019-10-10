If you've never been to Mojos Pub-n-Grill in Austintown, get today's half off deal and discover your new favorite restaurant.

Today, get a $20 voucher for only $10.

Enjoy delicious entrees including Fried Fish, Delicious Steaks, Pasta, Burgers, Salads and Smoky BBQ ribs. Giant burgers, like the James Brown-n-Blue, are cooked to order and served with hand cut fries. Save room for a slice of amazing Homemade Cheesecake that puts this menu and restaurant over the top.

Great food, great fun and amazing cheesecake. It's all half off with today's deal.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.